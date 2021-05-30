Obituary: Malton Lee (Woody) Woodring

Malton Lee (Woody) Woodring

Provided Photo

Malton Lee (Woody) Woodring

September 2, 1943 – May 17, 2021

Malton was born September 2, 1943 in Clayton, New Mexico to Don E Woodring and Rutha D (Cornelison) Woodring. He was the youngest of seven children. He got his winds at his home in Rifle, Colorado with his wife and daughter by his side. Woody served for three years in the US Army, mainly in Germany as a tank mechanic. After the military he worked as a mechanic and welder. Woody married his wife Helen McAlary on October 3, 1970 in Rifle.

He is survived by his wife of 50 ½ years Helen, and his daughter Sheila, many nieces and nephews and lots of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and all of his siblings.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.