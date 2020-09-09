Obituary: Maralyn Bloomer
Bloomer
February 6, 1956 – September 6, 2020
Maralyn Bloomer departed life on Earth for other Universal endeavors on Sept. 6. She was surrounded by family and friends and transitioned peacefully. Maralyn was born in Long Beach California where she attended Jordan High School and went on to attend nursing school in Montana. Maralyn spent life giving the best care to patients across the Aspen Valley in Colorado.
Maralyn lived a life of adventure. She biked across states, walked across countries, and delivered thousands of babies as a labor and delivery nurse. She was a lifelong learner; always reading and expanding her knowledge. She was a scout leader and volunteered her time to many causes. She became a certified Yoga instructor and a successful entrepreneur. Maralyn was an artist of multiple mediums. She loved music and was often caught dancing. Her friends would say she was a ringleader, practical joker, and manipulator (in the best possible way!)
She was an absolute lover of life.
Maralyn is survived by her two sons, Zane and Trey who live their lives with the same high spirited and dynamic energy as their mama. She continues to watch over her extended family and many friends. Maralyn is reunited with her mother and two sisters. She will be in our hearts forever.
Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User