Obituary: Marc Grandbois
September 23, 1962 – January 12, 2023
Marc Gilles Louis Grandbois was born in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec and grew up in Chatham, Ontario until he accompanied his parents on assignment to Kamsar, Guinea then Edea, Cameroon.
He attended Colorado Rocky Mountain School outside of Carbondale for his senior year of high school, which only whet his appetite for the outdoors.
Gregarious, jovial, and kind, Marc was a well-loved figure in the community. He was a KDNK disc jockey from the station’s early days, hosting blues/rock show “Black and Blue” on Wednesday nights for many years. A self-proclaimed motorhead, he was known by many as a salesman at Bighorn and Berthod Motors, and later Napa Auto Parts.
A lifelong struggle with alcohol brought both challenges and new connections in his later years. He made many friends through Alcoholics Anonymous and The Retreat Recovery Center in Minnesota.
Marc died in his Glenwood Springs home on Jan. 12 while trying to get back on the wagon.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louis, and is survived by his sons Michael and William, his mother Aline, and sister Chantal. His AA group will host an open remembrance at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at First United Methodist Church in Glenwood Springs, with a broader celebration of life at 1:30 p.m. April 2 at the Third Street Center in Carbondale.
