Obituary: Margaret Cordelia (Dee) Starbuck Mobley

Margaret Cordelia (Dee) Starbuck Mobley

Cordelia (Dee) Starbuck Mobley

March 14, 1929 – October 9, 2020

Margaret Cordelia (Dee) Starbuck Mobley, age 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on October 9, 2020. Born to Margaret (Terrell) and Raymond Starbuck in New Castle, she grew up on the family ranch on West Divide Creek south of Silt. Dee and Carl Mobley married on May 22, 1953, sharing 67 years together as a “team”.

Dee worked for the Garfield County Library System for over 25 years. She was Head Librarian in Rifle for many of those years. After leaving this position, she became a member of the Garfield County Library Board. She was always working to preserve and better her community, volunteering and/or serving on many local boards. She was proud of the work she participated in to save and preserve the Roosevelt Windows that are displayed throughout Rifle, including the United Methodist Church and Rifle Library. She worked with the Rifle History Museum to move it from Rifle Creek to downtown Rifle and set up educational exhibits. Dee helped establish Meals on Wheels through the hospital, and she and Carl delivered meals for many years. As Editor for the Rifle Citizen Telegram, she received awards for her editorials from the State. She was also recognized as Woman of the Year and in 2006 she became a Stephens Minister to better serve those in need. In 2014 she, Carl and her brother Joe were the Grand Marshalls for the Silt Hey Day celebration.

For her 90th birthday she wanted to ride horses again. To her great joy, this was accomplished through the RIDE program (Rider Institute for Disabled Equestrians). She would regale her RIDE team with stories from her youth as they rode around the arena. She continued to participate in RIDE through the summer of 2020.

Dee loved her family and will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. She was the beloved mother to Karla (Kerry), Carrie (Michael), Ron (Janna) and Grandmother to Isaac, Chad (Bobbi Jo), Kevin (Melissa). She found great joy in watching and playing with her great-grandchildren, Julia, Harold, Breelyn and Nicholas.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, her sisters Ardeth and MaeBelle and her brothers Joe and Frank.

Cremation has taken place with a private graveside service at the Divide Creek Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date-TBD.

Memorial donations may be made to RIDE: 2804 CR 250 Silt, CO 81652, Hospice of the Valley: 823 Grand Ave, GWS, CO 81601 or Grand River Health Meals on Wheels: PO Box 912, Rifle, CO 81650.