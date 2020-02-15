Obituary: Margaret Hicks

Margaret Hicks passed away February 10, 2020 in Rifle. Colorado. She is survived by her son, Carey “Case” Hicks (Susan) of Tennessee, and her daughter, Charlotte Hicks of Silt, Colorado. Margaret was precede in death by her husband, Edward Hicks.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at Glenwood Church of Christ, 260 Soccer Field Rd. in Glenwood Springs, Colorado on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.