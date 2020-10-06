Obituary: Margaret Saathoff

Margaret Saathoff

July 13, 1928 – September 12, 2020

Margaret Saathoff passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born in San Antonio, Texas and worked at Kelly Field Air Base to help provide for her family. During that time, she met her husband, Neal. They married in 1948 and in 1955 they made the bold move to Glenwood Springs with two young children.

Margaret worked alongside her husband building their forever home, creating an unforgettable yard and garden, managing their two businesses (The Western Auto on Cooper Ave. and Phillips 66 on Grand Ave.), entertaining their many friends, camping, jeeping, fishing and hunting on the Flattops.

After Neal passed away in 1981, Margaret pursued new adventures with her family and friends. She loved having people stop by her house, visit awhile and drink a “Budweiser”. Margaret enjoyed traveling to Flaming Gorge to fish and boat while taking in the beautiful scenery and to Leadville, CO and Olympia, WA to visit her grandkids.

Margaret had a love for life, a remarkable memory which often was paired with story telling and a quick sense of humor. She was a saver in many ways and of many things, from saving small animals to a sad flower or plant to helping a family member or friend in need. Margaret’s kind heart and big smile will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Linda, her son, Bob (Susan), her sister, Margie and her granddaughters, Sarah and Lisa (Brian).

Cremation has occurred. A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held in 2021. If donations are desired, please make them to your choice or the American Cancer Society.