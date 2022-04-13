Obituary: Margaret Sorensen

Margaret Sorensen

Provided Photo

September 13, 1933 – March 9, 2022

Margaret Jane Sorensen (Heuck) resided with her family in Omaha Nebraska and Golden, Glenwood Springs, Rifle and Battlement Mesa Colorado. She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon in 1997. She is survived by her older brother Richard Heuck; her four sons: Steven; Michael; William and Soren; seven grand-children and one great grand-child. Margaret was born and raised in Ord Nebraska and attended nursing school in Denver Colorado. She married fellow Ord native Gordon Sorensen in 1953. She lived in Omaha before moving to: Golden in 1969; Glenwood Springs in 1974; Rifle in 1990; Battlement Mesa in 1998 and back to Rifle in 2020. While in Glenwood Springs, Margaret was an employee of the First National Bank.

A wonderful Mom, Grand and Great Grand Mom and Friend, Margaret lived a full life, always loving and supportive of and loved by her family and friends. She was involved in the Methodist and Presbyterian Church, PEO and various community groups. Despite having to deal with trials and various aches and pains, she always seemed cheerful. In her later years, when asked how she was doing, her favorite reply was: “Pretty good for an Old Lady!”

A Family and Friends Memorial will be held at a future time in Ord where she will be laid to rest beside her true love and husband Gordon.