Obituary: Maria Van Portfliet
November 10, 1927 – June 4, 2022
Maria Van Portfliet was born on November 10, 1927 in Winden, Germany. She was raised in Germany and came to the USA in 1955 when she met and married her husband Matt who was in the service. In 1955 they left Germany and moved to Michigan. In 1982 they moved to Colorado. They were living in Rifle when her husband passed away in 2015.
Maria loved her family and loved living here in Rifle. She loved her pets and had a lot of stray cats and dogs that she took in over the years.
She is survived by several brothers and sisters and children, and grand daughters
She is predeceased in death by her parents, husband and 3 siblings
