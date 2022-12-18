Obituary: Marie Gertrude (Hammer) Barr
June 7, 1930 – December 6, 2022
Marie Gertrude (Hammer) Barr has peacefully passed from this life on 12/6/2022 in Grand Junction, CO.
Born to Martin J Hammer Sr. & Eva K (Hadler) Hammer on 6/7/1930 in Divide, CO.
Marie is proceeded in death by her parents; two brothers, Fred & Roy; three sisters, Margaret, Helen, & Martha; two sons, Don & John Barr; grandson, Josh, and other family members.
Survived by daughter in law, Lois Barr; daughter Dorothy & Pat Cooley; nine grandchildren, several great & great great grandchildren; brother Martin & Jackie Hammer, and many other family members.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be planned for a later date.
