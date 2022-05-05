Obituary: Marie M. Rippy Keeling Cullinan
August 1, 1962 – April 23, 2022
Marie May Cullinan, age 59, lost her battle with cancer on the 23rd of April 2022. She passed away peacefully at her home in Gunnison, Colorado. Marie was born in Meeker, CO and she grew up in New Castle, CO with her mom and dad Harley & Janet, sister Shari, and brothers Dow, Steve, Miles, Lee & Shayne. Marie was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Marie attended Rifle High School graduating in 1980. She was later married to James F Keeling Sr. in 1982. They lived in many places but settled in Grand Junction, CO where they raised their 2 boys Jimmy & Jake. Jimmy married Ashley (Seibert) and they have 2 children Brook and Wyatt. Jake married Tysha (Lara), and they have 2 children Timmy and Christopher. Sadly, James passed away in 2015 leaving a void in Marie’s life.
In 2017 Marie met Jack Cullinan. They were married in June of 2018 and she moved to Gunnison. Marie’s favorite past times were gardening, planting flowers, canning, fishing but most of all being with her children and grandchildren. Marie mainly worked in retail at Sutherlands, Lowes, Murdoch’s, and ending at Golden Eagle Sanitation. Marie met many wonderful people during her career and she treated them just like family. Marie was an amazing woman of God and had the biggest heart. She never cared about herself, only others. Her friends and family were her biggest joy.
Marie is survived by her loving husband Jack Cullinan. Her sons Jimmy (Ashley) Keeling, Jake (Tysha) Keeling. She is also survived by her wonderful grandchildren, Brook & Wyatt Keeling, Timmy & Christopher Keeling. Marie leaves behind Harley & Janet Rippy, Dow (Nicole) Rippy, Steve (Becky) Rippy, Miles (Teresa) Rippy, Shayne Rippy, Shari (Don) Phelps. Also, by Jack’s son Sean Cullinan and his 2 children, Levi and Camden. Along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by first husband James Keeling, and her brother Lee Rippy. If you knew Marie you were loved by Marie and she will be greatly missed by all.
A celebration of Marie’s life will be held at Stillwater Cowboy Church 968 19 Road, Fruita, CO on May 14th at 3:00 p.m. We welcome all that knew Marie to come and join us in remembering her. The family has set up a gofundme page to help with the medical cost from cancer treatment. Please visit https://gofund.me/b854303f
