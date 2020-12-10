Obituary: Mark David Bailey
July 23, 1965 – November 26, 2020
The Hunter took a heart shot.
Born in Corvallis, OR, Mark was schooled in Waverly, NY; Ft. Collins, CO; and Grand Junction, CO. He graduated in 1983.
He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, husband, step-dad, friend, and God-father to Kara Heinrich. He was a welder, mechanic, truck driver, snow cat operator, oil field worker, snow mobile and ATV enthusiast, woodsman, dog lover, outlaw, rebel, fisherman and hunter.
Mark is survived by his mom, Taffy Force, of Glenwood Springs; dad, David Bailey of Grand Junction; sister, Janet Hilton of Rifle; brother of choice, Dan Heinrich and family of Grand Junction, and numerous in-laws, outlaws and friends.
He is preceded in transition by his beloved wife, Alisa.
Celebration to be held next summer.
