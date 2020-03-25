Obituary: Mark Harrington

Mark Harrington

Provided Photo

Mark Joseph Harrington

Mark Joseph Harrington, age 68 of Vonore, Tennessee passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was born to the late Alden and Mary (Johnson) Harrington in Lansing, Michigan.

Mark was a talented craftsman. He loved to build and remodel homes, especially log homes. When he slowed down, he started a home inspection company where he could employ his knowledge in helping others. He and his wife, Janet located in the Kahite neighborhood of Tellico Village in Vonore, Tennessee. He immediately embraced the community and started making friends. He enjoyed golfing and hanging out with his buddies. A social butterfly at heart, he wasted no time as he involved himself in many activities that included softball and the Woodworking Club. Mark also served his fellow man as a member of the Army National Guard and attended the Tellico Village Community Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step children, Nathan and Seren Smith. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet (Sienkiewicz) Harrington; children and spouses, Anthony (Hilary Padget) Harrington, NJ and Theresa (Tim) Fisher, MI; stepdaughter, Jolyn McAllister, MI; grandchildren, Ella, Ashley, Hailey, Chelsye, Seren and Brittney; 6 great grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Rolondo Perez) Harrington, Patrick(Robin Barfoot) Harrington; sisters, Martha Harrington, Connie (Gary) Crawley and Mary Anne Shaffer.

Services for Mark are being planned for a later date. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon, TN. http://www.mcgillclick.com