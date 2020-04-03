Obituary: Mark Iddings

Mark Iddings

Provided Photo

MARK IDDINGS June 9, 1954 – March 27, 2020

Mark passed peacefully on March 27th 2020 at Hope West Care Center in Grand Junction, CO with his long time companion and caregiver, Diana Soleil by his side. Mark enjoyed volunteering and serving in his community including the Garfield CountyPlanning and Zoning Commission and the Garfield County Public Library Board of Directors. Mark sang with the Aspen Choral Society and sang in the Messiah every year. He was a realtor in Glenwood Springs for many years and was well respected in the business community. Mark had a passion for motorcycle riding and there are many great stories from those who shared that with him. He loved nature and being outdoors and enjoyed skiing, hiking, rafting and camping. He was a very social person enjoying gatherings and events with friends and family. His humor and wit will long be remembered by those who were lucky enough to know him.

Mark is survived by his parents Carter and Ann Iddings, his brother Matt Iddings and wife Marie, his sister Sue Simon and his brother Jon Iddings.

Support Local Journalism Donate



He fought a long, difficult and painful battle with ALS, and through it all he remained positive and always treated everyone with kindness and caring. He treasured each visit by friends and family. A Celebration of Marks life will be held at a future date with the sharing of many wonderful stories and memories of a life well lived. God Speed Mark, we miss you. Family and friends are grateful to Hope West Hospice of Grand Junction for their dedicated and caring staff.

Memorial Contributions can be made to: Hope West Hospice of Grand Junction.