Obituary: Mark Jackson
Mark Jackson April 1, 1971 – June 13, 2020
Mark Jackson, was born in St. Peterburg, Florida. He enjoyed being outdoors and listening to music. He knew how to make people laugh. He loved his family especially his grandkids. Mark will be missed and forever in our hearts. Mark is survived by his daughters, Cheyenne Luna and Cierra Bustillos; grandchildren Zaidyn and Izayah Luna; sister, Patricia Bogle; father, Allen (Kathy) Jackson; Stepfather, Bob Ross and nephew Aaron Higgins.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Ross and son, Adyn Jackson.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Garfield County, Silt, Colorado.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User