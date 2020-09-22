Obituary: Marl Marion Martin
April 13, 1939 – September 10, 2020
Passed away at home with his wife Pat at his side. He was born to Marvin Martin and Della Morrow in Helper, Utah moving to the Battlement Mesa at an early age residing until his passing. Marl and his first wife Jeanette Tolini had five children, Donna, Tammy, Ron, Marlene, and Roger. Marl is preceded in death by his daughter Tammy, 2 brothers Melvin and Max, both parents and several son-in-law’s. Marl is survived by Donna, Ron, Marlene, and Roger, 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and his brother Mickey and sister Melba. He is at Mesa Research Center no service are planned.
