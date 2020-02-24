Obituary: Martha Oppegard Rahmeier, MD

Martha Oppegard Rahmeier

Provided Photo

April 22, 1966 ~ February 19, 2020

Martha Oppegard Rahmeier, devoted mother to Emma and Natalie and loving wife to Tim, was unexpectedly taken from us on February 19, 2020 due to complications from the influenza virus. Marty was born on April 22, 1966 in Denver, Colorado to parents, Dr. Charles and Juanita Oppegard. She attended Cherry Creek High School (1980-1984) and Oberlin College (1984-1988). As a young lady, Marty played the violin, the piano and was a lifeguard at Skyline Pool in Denver, as well as part of the synchronized swimming team. Marty attended the University of Colorado Medical School (1991-1995) where she established close bonds with many colleagues who continue to practice in the Roaring Fork Valley. She was a kind soul who touched many lives during her 22 years as an internal medicine doctor at Valley View Hospital. was a lover of mountain biking, peanut butter cups, bluebird ski days, adventurous family vacations, Eddie Vedder, and a good book with a cup of tea. She put everyone at ease with her kind smile and contagious giggle. Marty loved to host parties and had a gift for bringing people together. the youngest, Marty was adored by her siblings and leaves behind her brother, Mark Oppegard (Deb Rich and daughters Amanda, Joanna and Emily), sisters Amy Cole (daughter Ally) and Emily Oppegard (daughter Lydia) and many loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.memorial service will be held at The Orchard in Carbondale, Colorado, March 8th at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Planned Parenthood or your local NPR station.