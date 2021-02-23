Obituary: Martha Robinson

Martha Robinson

Provided Photo

Martha Robinson

February 6, 2021

Martha passed away quietly and without warning at home early Saturday morning. Thank you to the Carbondale police officers and the EMTs of the Carbondale Fire Department for their quick response and professionalism.

Martha was born in Youngstown, Ohio and grew up in Langhorne, PA. In 1973, she decided to take a road trip and stopped in Aspen just by chance. She quickly made a friend and soon had a job and a place to live. Her life in the valley had begun.

She became the first female ski mechanic employed at the Buttermilk rental shop. It was there that she was introduced to Ken Robinson by a fellow employee and college friend of Ken. That introduction began a relationship that lasted over the next 50 years. In the 70’s, Ken and Martha worked hard and played hard and had a family of friends that looked out for each other. They skied, hiked, camped, gardened, helped with Elk’s Club picnics, enjoyed entertaining, and had a great time together.

In 1979, Martha and Ken purchased property near Catherine’s Store and built a home. They were married on Oct 10, 1981.

Martha began a long relationship with the owners of Elam Construction in 1974. She started as a part-time employee for Bob and Mildred Elam. Over the next 30 years she worked as the office manager of the Woody Creek operation and became the trainer and manager of many of the other operations throughout Colorado. She finally retired and enjoyed a brief respite before sharing her business skills with a few local non-profits that she and Ken supported. Martha donated almost full-time hours to HomeCare and Hospice of the Valley and to YouthZone.

Martha and Ken’s love of travel began in the mid 80’s when they could finally afford a “honeymoon” trip. They spent a few weeks in the wine country of California. They had developed many personal relationships with the owners of many of the wineries through the years that Ken owned and operated Roaring Fork Liquors. That “honeymoon” trip began many years of national and international travel. In the early days of travel, Martha and Ken had some rather interesting experiences that they fondly remembered but never wanted to repeat. At the Carbondale Happening fundraiser for the Carbondale Rotary Club, Ken bought a week’s trip on a Seabourn cruise and Ken and Martha were spoiled for life. They enjoyed many wonderful adventures in Italy, the Caribbean, Alaska, and points in between. They traveled to many Rotary International conferences and always spent time before and after visiting the regions. Martha and Ken spent quality time in Australia, Portugal, Montreal, Toronto, Atlanta, and New Orleans. By planes, trains, and automobiles, they enjoyed a six-week tour of Europe including Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Hungary, and Czech Republic with cruises on the Rhine and Danube.

Martha always brightened a room with her smile, and Ken will always remember her laugh. She was also as serious, get-down to business as they come. Martha was a force for good of that there is no doubt. She has been Ken’s soulmate, best friend, and supporter for most of the last 50 years. She always had his back in whatever venture he became involved. Ken misses and will continue to miss her every day, one day at a time.

In lieu of flowers, please share an act of kindness with someone near and dear or a stranger that could use a hand up. Or if you chose, please consider a contribution to HomeCare and Hospice of the Valley at http://www.hchotv.org or YouthZone at http://www.youthzone.com . Both organizations are important to Martha and Ken, and they have actively worked with each for many years.

Hug your significant other and tell them you love them.

Martha leaves behind her loving husband, Ken Robinson; niece, Courtney Kurtz; nephew, Jourdan Kurtz and several cousins in Tennessee, Colorado, and California.

Cremation has taken place. Martha’s ashes will be scattered in Colorado in a private family gathering.