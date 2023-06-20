Obituary: Martin Mendoza Garcia

Martin Mendoza Garcia

Provided Photo

November 17, 1976 – June 4, 2023

Martin Mendoza Garcia passed away with his family by his side on June 4th, 2023 at the young age of 46. He will be lovingly remembered by his parents Bartolo Mendoza Sr. and Marcelina Mendoza Garcia; his brothers Bartolo, Johnny, and his sister Maria; his nieces and nephews who were more like his children; as well as numerous relatives and friends.

Martin was born in Mexico, raised in Los Angeles, California, and grew up in Basalt, Colorado. The Roaring Fork Valley is what he called home where he enjoyed spending time with his friends at cookouts, playing baseball with friends and teammates, and playing ball with his four-legged fur babies Dulce and Solo.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs on June 24th, 2023 at 12 pm where we hope to hear what special memory you have.