Obituary: Marvin L Thompson

July 29, 1947 – November 5, 2021

Marvin L Thompson was born on July 29, 1947 to Wakefield V and Marcy Thompson. He was a proud Marine and severed his country in the Vietnam War where he was wounded. He was discharged with several metals as well as a Purple Heart. After his discharge he traveled to every state in the US. He settled in Colorado where he met his wife of 44 years Paula, where they had many adventures together. They settled in Rifle where they had 2 children Wendy and Crystal. Once settled in Rifle, Marv went to work for the USFS and made it a career of 25 years from which he proudly retired.

Marv loved spending time with his grandkids, enjoying the outdoors in the forests, camping, working on guns, and working on crossword puzzles.

Marv is survived by his wife of 44 year Paula, children Wendy Thompson, and Crystal Thompson, Grandchildren Marcus Thompson, Nakasha Reynolds, Chayton Reynolds, Eddie Richardson III, Sachmo Straw, Jiraiya Straw, Everett Straw, Thomas Gonzalez, and Cooper Cox. Brothers David, Jerry, Timmy, Tommy and many ½ brothers and sisters.

He is predeceased in death by his Parents.

Military Honors and burial will take place on November 30, 2021 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado at 3:00PM in Grand Junction, Colorado