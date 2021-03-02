Obituary: Mary Alice Anderson

Mary Alice Anderson

Mary was born to Sherman C Taylor and Jessie Underwood Taylor on July 22, 1931 in Englewood, CO. She was raised with three sisters, Ethel, Patsy and Ruth, and one brother, Jess. They lived in various places in Colorado, including Platteville, Pueblo, Gunnison, Brighton and Denver, but her favorite place was a ranch that stretched between Colorado Springs and Pueblo where her step-father,Paul Andrews, worked as a cowboy. There, she attended a one room school taught by Rebecca Shaw, and she and her sister were often the only students. It was on the ranch that she developed her keen observation skills, as it was necessary to watch for rattle snakes. Mary never lost her longing to “go home” to the ranch as she yearned for the prairie and the simple life of days gone by. Mary was a young working girl in downtown Denver when she met Luther Anderson at a Thanksgiving dinner in 1959. They got engaged on Christmas Eve and married on January 28, 1960. Luther had three sons at the time of the marriage, Stephen Michael (Sam), Miles Randolph, and Douglas Monroe. Son Patrick Joe was born in 1961 and daughter Mary Irene (Trinket) followed in1962. They enjoyed raising their kids and camping trips. The family moved from the Denver area in 1972 to Basalt and then to Carbondale the next year. Luther worked as a carpenter and Mary was a homemaker. Later, she was employed at CRMS, Yellow Front and Heritage Park where she developed many friendships among the staff and residents. She cared for Luther until his passing in October 1996. Mary was a writer and a poet, leaving behind many wonderful, poignant and often humorous stories and poems. She also loved to crochet and made many beautiful things for her home. Mary was a great cook and loved to celebrate birthdays and holidays with special dishes. She was the kindest, most generous and loving sole that anyone ever met. Mary never had a harsh word towards anyone and lived by the Golden Rule, treating others as she would want to be treated. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.