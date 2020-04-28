Obituary: Mary Alice Naylor

March 9, 1934 – April 21, 2020

Mary Alice Naylor entered eternal life on April 21st, 2020 at her home in Craig, Colorado, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mary was born March 9, 1934 in York, Nebraska, the last child of Albert O. and Mary W. (Cawiezel) Woodruff. The family moved to Fort Collins, Colorado when she was young. She graduated from Fort Collins High School.

Mary worked for AT&T (Bell Phones) and The State Dry Goods for many years. She married Fred Naylor on May 27, 1961. Fred’s job took them to southern California for a few years where two of their daughters were born. They moved back to Colorado in 1964. The last of the three daughters was born in Denver, Colorado. They then moved to Loveland, Colorado where the family lived for many years. Fred and Mary moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado in 1985, and they stayed on the western slope until her death.

Mary was active in her community, always willing to help. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels, The Red Cross, Girl Scouts and the City of Loveland Senior Mini-bus as well as volunteering at her daughter’s schools. She later worked at the City of Loveland in the Human Relations department, first as a bus driver for the Senior Mini-bus, and then as the assistant to the director. Mary was always an advocate for senior citizens. She was a faithful Catholic and active in her church in Loveland. Mary worked for the Glenwood Springs Police Department during the latter part of her life.

She loved traveling with her family, from camping to traveling in her RV, Mary loved to see the country. Mary was an excellent baker and was known to bring baked goodies to share with her co-workers.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, husband Fred and her siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Denise Beaber (Superior, Colorado), Berenice Naylor (Craig, Colorado), Janice (Scott) Jarrett (Loveland, Colorado); grandchildren Jennifer (Phillip) McSween, Tim (Stephanie) Jarrett, Stephen Beaber and Ashley Jarrett; great grandchildren Kaleb McSween, Bryan Novotny, Levi and Kemp Jarrett and Cody Jarrett.

Funeral Mass will be May 20th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lafayette, Colorado. Burial will be at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Craig, Colorado or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lafayette, Colorado.