Obituary: Mary Colleen Faust

November 12, 1928 – January 24, 2022

Mary Colleen Faust died in her home on Monday, January 24th, 2022.

She was 93 years old:A full obituary will follow and services will be postponed till the spring.

Condolences may be sent to:

The Faust Family

c/o Farnum – Holt Funeral Home

405 W. 7th Street

Glenwood Springs, CO. 81601