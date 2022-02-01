Obituary: Mary Colleen Faust

November 12, 1928 – January 24, 2022

Mary lived a long, healthy, happy life. She was married to Victor (now deceased) for more than 50 years. Together, they had eight children (one deceased), eight grand-children, and (so far) nine great grand-children.

Mary was born and raised in Nebraska, and lived 70 comfortable years in the Roaring Fork Valley. She worked as a mother and, outside the house, as a nurse for more than 30 years. Her home served as a focal point for generations of extended family.

She loved the valley and, when young, learned to ski. She was always eager for a family outing; a jeep trip to the Marble Quarry, a picnic up Grizzly Creek, or a hike at one of her favorite spots, Maroon Bells. She loved family gatherings on her deck with the beautiful view of Mt. Sopris.

At her home she was the Mom – teacher, discipliner, comforter, cleaner and cook. She specialized in mid-western cuisine. Once, one of her children asked if she would prepare a seafood dish. She reminded the child she was from Nebraska. She was famous (at least in her home) for her cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip cookies, and brownies.

Even during her last six months she said yes to outings to local coffee shops, or an outdoor breakfast at the Buckhorn Bar, and a visit to the Colorado Hotel during the holidays.

During her last days she marveled at the deep December snow and the following cold, sunny, blue sky January mornings.

Mary died peacefully, surrounded with love.