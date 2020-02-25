Obituary: Mary Davis

Mary Davis

Provided Photo

Mary Lou Hammond Rimbach Davis died gracefully at her home on the Crystal River with her husband by her side.

She was born in Phoenix, Arizona to James Henry and Mary Louise Manshreck Hammond. Her older brother James Franklin Hammond also predeceased her.

Mary is survived by her husband Rick Davis, brothers Larry and Charles and her son Richard Rimbach along with his wife Julie and their three sons Rich, Ryan and Christopher.

Mary worked joyously at Holy Cross Energy for 28 years, electrifying the consumer relations department with screams and peals of laughter.

She is so grateful to her loving, devoted caregivers Maria and Yesenia Gonzalez.

A celebration of her life will occur in the springtime. In lieu of flowers please donate to: alz.org