Obituary: Mary Ellen Elder
October 6, 1928 – June 1, 2023
Mary Ellen Elder, 94, passed away on June 1, 2023. Mary was a long time Rifle area resident.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, sister, brothers, a granddaughter and survived by her two sons, one daughter-in-law, four grandchildren and spouses, thirteen great grandchildren and spouses, two great great-grandsons and many other family members.
Mary donated her body to science so there will be no memorial service.
Mary will be missed by family and those that knew her.
