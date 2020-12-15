Obituary: Mary Ellen Stromberg Taylor

Mary Ellen Stromberg Taylor

July 21, 1924 – December 4, 2020

Mary Ellen Stromberg Taylor, 96, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 in Waurika, OK.

Mary was born Monday, July 21, 1924 in Sterling, OK. to Sidney and Sallie (Morse) Blankenship. She received her Associates Degree in Arts and Science from Cameron Junior College where she met Ivar Stromberg who was stationed at Fort Sill. They were married on March 25, 1944 in Denton Baptist Church. They lived in Iowa for a number of years where she worked at a grocery store. They moved back to Oklahoma where she was the manager of the Baby Department at Sears. Mary and Ivar celebrated 57 years of marriage before he preceded her in death in 2001. Mary later met Jack Taylor whom she married on January 4, 2003, and he preceded her in death in 2008. She was a longtime member of Central High Baptist Church. Mary enjoyed genealogy, crafts, going to church, making friends on Facebook, and she mostly enjoyed spending time with her family. She was very well loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Darlene and husband Bill Cook of Glenwood Springs, CO, and Dr. Leann and husband JR Dodd of Guthrie, sister, Evelyn and husband Thomas Benson of Duncan, 5 grandchildren: Brent, Marla, Blake, Bucky, and Michal, 9 great-grandchildren: Chally, Tanner, Alan, Amy, Addison, Linnea, Tyler, Anneli and Gunnar and niece, Sherry and husband Allen Price of Oklahoma City.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands and her parents.

The family held a private graveside service on December 12th.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, Central High and the Baptist Home for Girls, in Madill, OK.

Online condolences may be made to http://www.CallawaySmithCobb.com