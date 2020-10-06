Obituary: Mary Florence Gunter (Kays)

Mary Florence Gunter (Kays)

Provided Photo

Mary Florence Gunter (Kays)

February 24, 1939 – September 30, 2020

Mary Florence Gunter (Kays), age 81, passed away in the presence of family on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Mary was born on February 24, 1939 in Cut Bank, Montana to Harry and June Kays. She worked as a purchasing agent at CQG in Glenwood Springs until retirement age. She married George Robert Gunter on February 9, 1967. They moved to Colorado in 1974 and resided in Silt since 1981 where they raised their family. Mary was an accomplished pianist sharing her gift of music in the church as well as teaching piano to several area students. Mary was a bright and loving soul, who loved gardening as well as music and one of the kindest people you could ever meet.

She is preceded in death by her husband and 2 brothers and survived by 2 brothers and 1 sister as well as 4 children, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.