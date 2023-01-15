Obituary: Mary Lorraine Jackson
November 12, 1933 – December 18, 2022
Mary Lorraine Jackson passed away peacefully, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side, on Sunday December 18th 2022 at Hope West Care Center in Grand Junction, CO. Lorraine was 89 years old. A Memorial Service will be held on a later date at the Callahan-Edfast Chapel. Cremation preceded this service.
Lorraine was born November 12, 1933 in Glenwood Springs, CO to Willis and Eunice Kissee. She married Loris “Shorty” Jackson on June 7, 1952 in Wichita Falls, TX. He preceded her in death. Lorraine lived in Glenwood Springs, CO and worked at First National Bank as a loan clerk prior to moving to Grand Junction where she later worked at Western Rockies Federal Credit Union. Lorraine was a member of Eagles Lodge #595. She enjoyed snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, camping and making ceramics.
Lorraine is survived by her only daughter, Reba and husband Gary Johnson from Santa Fe, NM. Grandson, Kevin and wife Carissa Johnson and great grandsons Kort and Cannon from Rockwall, TX. Grandson Kolby and wife Courtney Johnson, great granddaughter Trinity and great grandson, Malik from Keller, TX.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope West, 3090 North 12th #B, Grand Junction, CO 81506
