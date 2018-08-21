Obituary: Mary Lou Sussanna Besaw

Mary Lou Besaw of Parachute, CO. passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on 8/13/18. Although she put up a strong fight; she was never able to recover after she took a bad fall on May 23, 2018. She lived with her daughter, Julie Kuper. Mary Lou was the daughter of Chester and Julia (Mosloski) Hanson from Sherburn, Minn.

Mary Lou enjoyed spending time with her children and their families. She loved collecting Christmas houses for her extensive Christmas village. She belonged to a Bunco group and enjoyed playing Bingo regularly.

Mary Lou's cherished memory will live on forever in the hearts of her 8 children, 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. She has touched many lives with her wit and smile.

Mary Lou will be buried in Iowa. A go fund me account has been set up to help the family with the expenses. Link is: gofundme.com/4a7nb-funeral-expenses-for-mother.