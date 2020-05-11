Obituary: Mary Louise Weimer

Mary Louise Weimer

Provided Photo

December 19, 1924 – May 7, 2020

Mary Louise Weimer died peacefully at home in Glenwood Springs surrounded by family. She was 95. How do you begin to summarize a life well lived? Everyone who knew Mary Lou understood her wit and effortless ability to connect with people. She was raised by her maternal grandmother in Pennsylvania and lived on the East Coast before heading west with her young family in the early ’50s. She lived a life full of adventure including owning and managing a motel in Granby CO, running an A&W Root Beer Drive-Thru in Worland WY, several years in Canyon City CO, all before putting down permanent roots in Glenwood Springs. Mary Lou worked and retired from the district office of the Roaring Fork School District in 1987. Once retired she and husband Charlie drove to Alaska every summer to spend time with family in Soldotna. She was preceded in death by her husband Charlie and granddaughter Jessica.

A lifelong sports enthusiast, Mary Lou loved a good round of golf at The Hill. She was an avid tennis fan and never missed watching a major tournament. She cheered for the Denver Broncos and the New York Yankees. One of the secrets of her good health and long life was her daily walk at Two Rivers Park with her beloved wired hair fox terrier Mitzi. She enjoyed “book club”, which was code for weekly Wine Wednesday with friends she adored. Mary Lou loved spending time and conversing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She embraced technology and stayed in touch with friends and family through texting, Facebook and lively games of Words With Friends. She had an incredible memory and an easy way of drawing in everyone she met.

Mary Lou will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Sam (Patricia) Weimer of Soldotna AK, Larry (Sue) Weimer of Eagle River AK, Bonnie (Chuck) Lewis of Glenwood Springs CO, Drucilla “Dru” Harms (Jeff Phelps) of Hot Sulphur Springs CO, Charles “Butch” (Loren) Weimer of Kenai AK, grandchildren Chad (Maria) Lewis of Meshoppen PA, Chelsey (Grant) Heuschkel of Glenwood Springs CO, Christopher (Katie) Lewis of Silt CO, and great grandchildren Brooklynn, Adalyn, Austin, Maci, Lauren, Charlie and Jackson.

Support Local Journalism Donate



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Home Care and Hospice of the Valley.