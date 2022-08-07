Obituary: Mary Mateer
December 7, 1923 – September 23, 2020
Mary was the Best Mother a Child could have asked for, she passed away with Family surrounding her in Love and Prayer! She is survived by Daughters Barbara Tanaka, Pat Pappin, Son Ken Mateer. 8 Very Special Grandchildren. 9 Great Grandchildren which brought her great happiness. She believed and instilled in All of Us. “there is nothing more important than Family” Her service will be Friday Aug. 12, 2022 at St Stephen’s Church @ 10 am.
