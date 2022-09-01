Obituary: Mary Reed

Mary Reed

February 13, 1957 – August 14, 2022

To know Mary Ann (Patterson) Reed was to love her…and to be loved by her. Mary Ann was born in Gunnison, Colorado to Mary Ellen (Grubb) and Paul G. Patterson the day before Valentine’s Day. Mary joined her older sister, Sherri, and was followed 18 months later by brother, Curtis. The family moved to Glenwood Springs in 1970. Mary graduated from Glenwood Springs High School in 1975 and went on to earn an associate degree in business from Colorado Mountain College.

Mary and Charles Reed married in 1979 and together they had three beautiful daughters: Wendy Anne (Christian Anderson), Erin Irene Reed Fisher, and Tricia Ellen (Waylon Jadwin). The day before she died, her whole family gathered to celebrate Mary and Charlie’s 43rd wedding anniversary and Charlie’s birthday. Charlie took her for a drive in the mountains, and then she enjoyed one of her specialty peanut butter, mayonnaise, tomato and cheese sandwiches and a piece of chocolate cake.

Mary demonstrated her generous heart over and over again throughout her life. Starting in grade school, she gave away her winter coat on at least four separate occasions to little girls shivering on the playground. When she inevitably got in trouble at home, she’d say that she’d rather be cold herself than see someone else suffer. Mary carried that tradition throughout her life. She’d help wherever and however she could. She wanted everyone around her to be happy, and if that meant spending her last dime, she’d do it. Mary believed that everything would be okay and that everything would work out fine.

Mary was quirky. She would fall in love with a song and play it over and over again, at high volume, until everyone within earshot could repeat the lyrics by heart. She decorated her walls with pictures of her beloved family, dogs, and grandbabies. When her mother died, she took in Oscar, her mother’s Cocker Spaniel. She redubbed him Oscar Madison Patterson Reed III, and for the rest of his life, Oscar was king of the Reed castle. Mary had a bright, infectious laugh. She loved crossword puzzles and Stephen King’s novels. No one ever went hungry at Mary’s house – she piled plates full. When she worked, she was top notch at customer service.

The undisputed matriarch of the Reed family, Mary was devoted to her children, husband, grandchildren, siblings, friends, extended family, and pets. She never wasted an opportunity to tell each of us how much we were loved. There was never a more loving or generous spirit than Mary’s. She counted her family as her greatest achievement and loved her grandbabies beyond words.

After struggling bravely with COPD and emphysema during the last few years, she left us way too soon. She is survived by her husband, Charles; Wendy and Christian Anderson and their sons, Xavier and Liam; Erin Fisher and her children, Landon, Allie, and Peyton Lewis; Tricia and Waylon Jadwin, and their sons Barrett and Dalton. She is also survived by her siblings, Sherri Downing and Curtis Patterson. She will be deeply missed.

In closing, we share something that Mary once posted on her Facebook page. “Here’s my advice. Hug everyone you love a lot tighter. Never leave someone in an argument. Be present. Say I love you way too much. Take a lot of pictures with the ones you love. You never know when it’ll be the last time you see them. Please don’t take any second for granted.”

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Flat Tops Cowboy Church in Silt (289 1st Street) on September 24th from 1 – 6 p.m. Please bring a memory to share.