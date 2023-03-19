Obituary: Mary Rosalie McLearn

Mary Rosalie McLearn

Provided Photo

July 11, 1933 – March 6, 2023

Mary Rosalie McLearn, Rosie, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 6, 2023. Rosie was born to Raymundo and Anne Urban in Mora, New Mexico on July 11, 1933. Rosie’s family moved to Colorado several years later, with her attending schools in the Rifle area and graduating from Rifle Union High.

Rosie met and married the love of her life, Ralph McLearn, in August 1951. The two built their life in Rifle, Colorado. Rosie loved poetry and was proud to share her “Prose by Rose” with the Senior Housing newspaper. Rosie also enjoyed listening to music, dancing, supporting the arts, enjoying the beautiful mountains of Colorado, green chili, ice cream cones, her grandchildren and great grandchildren very much.

Rosie was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, her beloved father (Raymundo Urban), her mother (Anne Urban), her sister (Josephine Diaz), and two brothers, Abe and Peter Urban.

She is survived by her sister Tina Wynn of Florida; children Janette Franck (Skowhegan, ME); Rodney (April) retired travelers; James (Donna) of Salida, CO; Linda (Terry) Bendetti of Rifle, CO; and Rhonda La Rose of Palisade, CO; 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as her many friends. She will be missed.

A funeral mass will be held on March 25, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 11:00 A.M. in Rifle, Colorado