Obituary: Mary Ward Metzger

Mary Ward Metzger

August 24, 1943 – May 7, 2022

Mary Ward Metzger passed into the arms of Jesus at her home with Parkinson’s disease on May 7, 2022. Mary was born in Minneapolis, MN on August 24, 1943, to Dallas and Jane Ward. She spent her childhood in Boulder, CO, and graduated from Boulder High School in 1961 and later organized many class reunions for the class of ’61. She attended the University of Colorado where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, a pom-pom girl and managing editor of the Coloradan, the CU yearbook. Mary had an eye for decorating and started her own very successful interior design business “Mary’s Interiors” She was selected to be the curator of the University of Colorado Heritage Center, a museum which contains historical items from the 100 year history of CU. Mary received a CU Alumni Recognition Award in 1987 for her work on the Heritage Center. She married Larry Metzger on May 9, 1992, and moved to Glenwood Springs and later to New Castle, CO. She served on the New Castle Town Council from 2010-2018, the Garfield Senior Program Board and was involved in the start up of the River Center and Volunteer New Castle. She was honored for her dedication to senior living in New Castle. Mary enjoyed entertaining and spending time with Larry and friends in the Colorado outdoors. She is survived by her husband Larry Metzger; siblings, twin sister Barbara Spengler (Robert), Martha Kettler, Mark Ward (Linda), and Phillip Ward; stepson Jeff Metzger (Julie), one grandson Noah Metzger and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the River Center, 126 N. 4th St., New Castle, CO 81647 or Abode Hospice, 744 Horizon Ct. #135, Grand Junction, CO 81506.