Obituary: Matthew Budau
January 4, 1976 – January 14, 2022
Matt passed away unexpectedly on January 14th, 2022
He is survived by his Mother, Kathy Budau, Uncles, Clem and Andy Russell, Aunt, Thomasina Russell, Niece, Haley Budau and Nephew, Hunter Preston. Step Brothers, Dustin Germano, Damian and Aaron Lowe.
Matthew will always be a bright memory for all who knew him and will be sorely missed but never forgotten. His family and friends loved him dearly.
A celebration of his life is planned for the spring. May He Rest in Peace.
