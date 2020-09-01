Obituary: Max Maurice Martin

Max Maurice Martin

July 2, 1944 – August 22, 2020

Born to Marvin and Della (Marrow) Martin in Spring Glen, Utah. He grew up in the Grand Valley with his 3 brothers and 1 sister. Melvin, Marl, Mickey, and Melba.

Max is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Melvin.

Max is survived by is wife Gail (Coulter) Martin, his children Iris, Ivy (Ned) Ila and Ivan ( Meaghan) as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held September 20,2020 at 11:00 AM at Cottonwood Park in Parachute, Colorado