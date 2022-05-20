Obituary: Melvin Loren Huffman
– April 24, 2022
Long time valley resident Melvin Loren Huffman, a veteran of the United States Army, 10th Mountain Division, passed away Sunday, April 24th with family by his side. Mel’s strong work ethic saw him through a variety of careers in heavy equipment operation and mining. He was an avid outdoorsman loving to hunt and fish. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Rose, daughter Robin (Terry) Veldboom, sons Mark (Daisy) Huffman, Mitch (Jennifer) Huffman and his sister Phyllis (Keith) Eagar. Services will be held at a later date.
