Obituary: Merlin Zang

Merlin Zang

October 12, 1927 – July 28, 2020

Merlin Zang passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 28th at age 92. He was born on October 12th, 1927 to Ben and Lena Zang in Silt, CO. He graduated from Rifle High School and then joined the Army Air Corp in World War II. After active duty he moved back to Silt. He married Shirley Sours and they had two sons, Rod & Rollin. They later divorced.

He was the manager of the Silt Co-op for 34 years. On January 7th, 1979 he married Florence Carlson of Glenwood Springs. After retiring they spent 28 winters in Tucson, AZ where they enjoyed golfing, square dancing, card games and made many new friends. They returned to their main residence in Glenwood Springs each summer, where he spent many hours in his garden and in the Hot Springs pool. They relocated to Greenwood Village, CO in 2017.

He is survived by his wife Florence, son Rod (Vickie) , sister Dorothy , step-children Kirk (Lyndee), Sheree (Greg) and Becky (Dan), grandchildren Kaylea, Coy (Alexa), Greg (Rachel), Kim (Spence), Nicole (Cameron), Tyler (Megan), Stacy (Derek), Andy (Sara), Zach (Roxy), Alyssa (Scott), Josh (Amanda), great grandchildren David, Tanner, Sage, Lily, Parker, Brenna, Remington, Paisley, Lily, Ace, Tenley, Taysom, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Alice, son Rollin, grandson Michael and great granddaughter Aspen.

Private family services were held on August 1st, 2020 in Dan & Becky May’s backyard (due to Covid 19 restrictions) Memorials may be sent to Merlin’s church, Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, 6400 S. University Blvd, Centennial CO 80121 or send a donation to the American Lung Association via BECKY MAY, 2626 E Long Dr, Greenwood Village, CO 80121-1717. Please make all checks payable to the American Lung Association.