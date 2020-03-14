Obituary: Michael Alan Ketelsleger

Michael Alan Ketelsleger

July 9th 1957 – March 10th, 2020

Michael Alan Ketelsleger, born July 9th, 1957, passed away at his home in Silt, CO on March 10th, 2020.

Mike loved his family, a good joke, a cold beer, and his Denver Broncos. His unexpected passing has left a hole in the lives of those who knew and loved him, but the memory of his kindness, laughter and mischievous smile will always remain.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Ketelsleger; daughter and son-in-law Becca and Adam Meyer; son and daughter-in-law Travis and Molly Ketelsleger; step-son Antwan Frazier; siblings Ann Waggoner, Joan Schneider, Jim Ketelsleger, and Margo Schwab; brothers-in-law Joe Waggoner and Jim Schneider, mother and father-in-law Bob and Elaine Lawson; brothers and sisters-in-law David and Katherine Lawson and Robert and Brenda Lawson; step-mother Eva Ketelsleger and innumerable other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, LeMar Ketelsleger; mother, Betty Ketelsleger; and brother, Jeff Ketelsleger.

Services will be held on Thursday, April 19th in Glenwood Springs, CO. Email bketelsleger@yahoo.com for further details.