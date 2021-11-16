Obituary: Michael Anderson
– November 4, 2021
Mr. Michael G Anderson of Grand Junction, CO passed away on Thursday November 4, 2021 at Community Hospital Grand Junction, CO. Mr. Anderson was 80 years of age. He was a native of Denver, CO, and a graduate of North High school in Denver, CO. Mr. Anderson moved to Grand Junction with Public Service working in customer service, and many other areas for 30 years. He was a member of Grace Bible Church in Collbran, CO and led bible study groups. Mr. Anderson, enjoyed country dancing, cruising all over the world, boating, and camping.
He is survived by his Sister Colleen (Earl) Widergren (Exton, PA), and his children, Dale (Kathy) Anderson (Littleton, CO), Scott (Gloria) Anderson (Rangley, CO), Wendy (Matt) Merkel (Grand Junction, CO), and stepchildren, Chad (Kristen) Vidmar (Grand Junction CO), Rachel (Charles) Smith (Grand Junction, CO), also his many grandchildren
Pam, Tom, Zach (Lauren), Josh (Kendall), Cierra, Ashley, Macinnah, Kayla, Lexi, Audrey, and his great grandchildren, Jayci, Ethan, Evan, Kash, Ian.
He is preceded in death by his wife Carol V Anderson, ex-wife Marilyn Anderson and stepson Chip Vidmar, and his parents Thomas C Anderson, and Harriett M Anderson.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a viewing on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary 2515 Patterson, Grand Junction from 9-10am.
The funeral service will be performed at Grace Bible Church, 101 Main St. – Collbran, on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm. An internment will take place at Clover cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Mr. Anderson to Grace Bible Church PO Box 234, Collbran, CO 81624
