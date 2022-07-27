Obituary: Michael D. Taylor
December 16, 2000 – July 14, 2022
Michael was born in Grand Junction Colorado to James and Marie Taylor.
Michael was a line cook and aspiring bartender at Riviera dinner club in Glenwood Springs. He had an incredible sense of humor and loved to make everyone laugh. He was also a leukemia survivor, and had a love of heavy metal. He enjoyed Tattoos, baseball, football, cooking and music.
Michael is survived by his Parents James and Marie Taylor, Brother Cody Taylor, Twin Brother Joshua Taylor, Grandmother Alberta Jewell, Aunts Lynn Uele, Edie Jane Jewell, Rose Gilmore, Uncles Fletch Taylor, Owen Jewell, as well as many more family members and friends throughout the valley.
He is predeceased in death by his Grandfatherâ€™s Jessie Taylor, August Jewell, Grandmother Ora Taylor, and Aunt Brooke Tate
A celebration of Life will he held on Saturday July 30, 2022 from 12:00PM to 6:00 PM at Veterans Park in Silt.
