Obituary: Michael David Hendren
November 29, 1960 – March 22, 2022
Michael (Mike) David Hendren passed away quietly on March 13, 2022. He is greatly missed by his family and friends. Mike is preceded in death by his mother Alice Faye Wilke and by his grandparents Lewis and Mattie Bowman and Leo and Rose Hendren. Mike moved to Glenwood Springs in 1997. He loved being outdoors and family. He was a lifelong member of Espn Church, Raider Nation and Cherokee Nation. He is survived by his life partner Annette Buckles, father Ted (Dadro), 3 beautiful daughters Brandi, Traci and Amanda Grandchildren: Romeo, Mirissa, Ashton, Madison and Gabi, Sierra and Nylah, Nicholas, Sofiya and Alivia Great Grandchild: Xavier Sisters: Cindy, Debbie (Mark) and Teresa Brothers: Bryan, Donnie and Darren Nephews: Justin, Jarrod, Corey and Joshua Nieces: Amberly, Maya, Alexis, Kayla, Taylor, Paige and Sara. Uncle Dave and Aunt Donna Bowman, Aunt Lois Hill. Many cousins and friends.
Our Dearest Mike, We smile as we think of you, although you are no longer here the memories you left behind are embedded within us. The love you had was so vibrant and warm. There were so many things you enjoyed in your lifetime camping, campfires, corn bombs, football, nascar and going fast. Family was always your number one, you were never too shy to show how much you loved. You were the most loving partner, father, son, brother, grandpa, uncle and nephew. Above all else, you adored being a grandpa, always so proud of your grandkids. We can’t forget to mention how legendary of a storyteller you were, you always knew what to say, you were always there when we needed you, you knew what to do to put a smile on every face you were around. Your light will shine on forever. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still, in our hearts you hold a place no one ever will. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed. “FLY HIGH FREEBIRD”
