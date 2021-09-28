Obituary: Michael F. Snyder

Michael F.

Snyder

March 14, 1950 – January 5, 2021

He was born in Ohio and moved to the valley in 1980. He met his wife, Darlene, and got married 1981 in Basalt. He’s survived by his wife, Darlene Snyder. Also survived by brothers Jerry and Steve Snyder: nephew Joey Sellers: Aunt Donna Warmiche, whom he loved dearly.

Mike was a Harley man. He loved his ’81 wide glide. Many good memories of road trips on our bikes. Michael also loved boating. He was the captain of our boat which we would put on Lake Powell. I was the first mate and the dogs were very happy. Mike was a great hunter as well. He also loved all his dogs, Whiskey, Rye, Willie, Soffie, Custer, Callie, Cody, KC, Wrangler, and Ranger.

Celebration of life will be held at: 0174 Black Diamond Mine Road, Saturday October 2nd at 1:00 PM.

Food and drinks will be provided.