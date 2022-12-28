Obituary: Michael James Gaasch
January 8, 1944 – December 5, 2022
Michael James Gaasch 78 of Silt, CO passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on December 5th, 2022.
Michael was preceded in death by his Father Glenn O Gaasch, and Mother Lois E Gaasch. He is survived by brothers Frank Gaasch (Janelle), Kim Gaasch (Pam), Sister Linda Cudd (Buddy), Daughters Michelle Fazzi (Robert), Leah Souders (Richard), Son Mitch Gaasch (Jenny) and many grandchildren and great grand children.
Michael was born in Taft, California on January 8th, 1944. He dabbled in many professions including but not limited to: Rodeo, firefighter, farming, Alaskan pipeline, oilfield, equipment operator, and truck driver before finally finding a home at Holy Cross Electric where he eventually retired.
Michael loved hunting, fishing, ATV rides and camping. He had many friends and will be sorely missed.
A celebration of life will be held in warmer months.
