Obituary: Michael LeRoy Pointon
September 23, 1951 – March 12, 2021
Michael LeRoy Pointon Passed away on March 12, 2021 in Silt, Colorado.
He was born on September 23, 1951 in La Porte, Indiana to Joseph and Mary (Disbrow) Pointon. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday March 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Rifle Moose Lodge.
