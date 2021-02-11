Obituary: Michael Miller

Michael Miller

January 28, 1983 – January 29, 2021

– Michael Edward Miller passed away the week of January 24th at his home in Denver, Colorado.

He is survived by his mother Donna M. Longwolf of Johnston, Rhode Island, his father Michael W. Miller and his wife Andrea of Hermon Maine, his Grandparents Dolores and Craig White of North Kingstown, Rhode Island and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins around the country.

Michael was born January 28th 1983 in the Francis E. Warren Air Force base, Cheyenne Wyoming to military parents. They were later stationed in Minot North Dakota where he attended elementary school. After his parents left the military, he attended school in Rhode Island. He spent most of his adult life in Colorado.

Michael was known for his caring attitude and empathy toward others and leaves behind numerous friends throughout the country who will miss him dearly. Michael loved the outdoors and the mountains of Colorado and enjoyed traveling and hiking around the state. Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.