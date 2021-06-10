Obituary: Michael “Sparky” Steele
Michael “Sparky” Steele
July 4, 1955 – October 27, 2020
A Celebration of Life for Mike will be at Veltus Park on Saturday July 17th 2021 from 11:00 a.m. till about 7:00p.m
Come have fun and games and celebrate Mike. Bring a seat and any games you might want to play. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served.
This is a BYOB at your own peril event because of liabilities.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User