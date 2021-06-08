Obituary: Michael Sutherland

Michael Sutherland

In Memoriam

Michael Sutherland

December 29, 1957 – June 30, 2020

A Celebration of life for Michael Sutherland will be held on Saturday, June 19th from 11AM-12PM at The Ute Theater & Events Center in Rifle.

Following the services a luncheon will be served at Davidson Park off 7th St. in Rifle.

If you have any questions or would like to send a memory message, please send to suthamber@gmail.com