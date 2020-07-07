Obituary: Michael Sutherland
Michael Sutherland December 29, 1957 – June 30, 2020 Michael Leon Sutherland passed away unexpectedly from heart issues on June 30 th , 2020. He was born in Grand Junction on December 29, 1957 to Leon Brown Sutherland and Donna Louise Kimmel. He grew up in the Carbondale/Redstone area and was an outstanding athlete in football, basketball and baseball in high school. He played college football for New Mexico State and the University of Northern Colorado. He played co-ed softball with his wife for many years. He enjoyed bowling in a league and was able to achieve that perfect 300 score. Mike worked with his dad and uncle who owned and operated Sutherland Construction building quality homes in the Roaring Fork Valley. He enjoyed hunting and his biggest prize is his 6×6 bull elk horn. Mike and his extended family spent many enjoyable summers fishing and boating in Lake Powell. He loved to snowmobile and ride his Harley. His biggest pleasure was spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Debby and their four children Nicole (Mic) Baca; Amber, Courtney, Brynlee; his mother Donna and sister Lisa (Rocky) Gross. He has 6 grandchildren Isaac, Davian, Clara, King Elijah, Bradley and Brielle. He greatly loved his wife and would have been married 40 years on July 12 th . A celebration of his life will be held later. Please send any memories that you’d like to share with the family to suthamber@gmail.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
For tax deductible donations, click here.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User