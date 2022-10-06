Obituary: Michelle Street
December 9, 1964 – September 23, 2022
Michelle Renee Street “Mickie” born to Mike & Judy Street in Gladbrook Iowa. Michelle is proceeded in death by her father Michael Street. Michelle is survived by her mother Judy Street, brother Jared Street (Jennifer) Kade &Rachel Street, son Tyson Smith (Melissa) Tanner, Shay, & Kodie Smith, daughter Kayla Allen (Dylon) Jaylon & Kingston Allen, daughter Mikea Nicol, son Dalton Nicol. Michelle was a beautiful woman that loved her children & family more than life. Michelle loved the outdoors & spending time with her kids & grand kids hunting, fishing, & camping. Michelle was a strong, hardworking, & independent woman. Michelle will be missed dearly by all. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any cancer awareness foundation in Michelle’s name.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.